Wed Aug 05, 2020
August 5, 2020

Clock showing standard time of Srinagar installed

Peshawar

August 5, 2020

PESHAWAR: A clock showing standard time of Srinagar was installed at the Bacha Khan International Airport in connection with August 5. Chief Operations Officer of the Bacha Khan Airport Obaidur Rehman Abbasi said the clock showing standard time of Srinagar has been installed in connection with the Day of Exploitation that Pakistan is going to observe today (August 5). He added a one-minute silence will be observed at the airport while films of brutalities of Indian forces will be shown on the screens in different lounges.

