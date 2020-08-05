Man shot dead over property dispute

LAHORE:A man was shot dead over a property dispute in Gujjarpura here on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Malik Imran. He was in an office on Sher Shah Road near Kot Khawaja Saed Hospital. He had an argument with some suspects over some financial matters. The suspects fired at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to Mayo Hospital where he died.

found dead: A man was found dead in Gujjumatta area here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Amanat Bhatti of Kasur. He worked at a hotel and lived in a rented house. Neighbours informed the police about the body after they smelt stench of the decomposed body. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the victim died of cardiac failure.

bike thieves: Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff, Civil Lines Division, (AVLS) claimed to have arrested two members of a bike snatching gang here on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nadeem alias Deema and Saqlain Abbass. Police recovered Rs0.3 million in cash, six motorcycles, master-keys and illegal weapons from them. They confessed to their crime.

Six injured: Six people were injured in a road accident at Bado Pulli here on Tuesday. They were riding a rickshaw when it overturned near Millat Tractors Factory. As a result, they were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Cheques: DIG Investigation Lahore distributed cheques worth Rs 4 crore among 500 investigating officers under the head of investigation expenses. Addressing on the occasion, DIG Investigation directed the IOs to be honest with their profession and conduct investigations on merit.