KP observes Martyrs Day without holding any mega event

PESHAWAR: No major event was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Police Martyrs Day is being observed today to pay homage to around 1800 fallen heroes of the force.

An official, however, said salute will be presented at graves of martyrs and some functions were being held across the province today while observing Covid-19 protocols. Some officers said that normally events used to be held all over the province since mid-July every year in connection with the Martyrs Day and Martyrs Week. This year the force is yet to arrange any activity to pay tribute to the large number of cops who sacrificed their lives for the country. “Many events could be held even while taking care of the Covid-19 protocols like the force is doing in other meetings and functions. However, for the first time the KP police could not hold any significant activity till August 3 for those who sacrificed their lives for the force,” an official said.

The official said Quran Khawani, blood donation camp, visits to the families of martyrs along with gifts and walks used to be held since 2015 in connection with the day. Besides, huge banners used to be displayed on buildings, police cars and public places many weeks ago. Also, mainstream media and social media used to be approached by the organising committee, asking to carry articles, columns and stories to pay tribute to the martyrs of the force whose sacrifices helped restore peace. This year officials in only a few districts visited the graves of the martyrs to lay floral wreaths so far. Some events, however, are planned for the Martyrs Day today including presenting salute at the graves of martyrs, Quran Khawani and other activities.

The Martyrs Day of the police across Pakistan is observed on August 4 every year to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force. The day is the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, a senior officer who was targeted by a suicide bomber in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010. The leaders of the Awami National Party said the ANP will also observe the Police Martyrs Day to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the peace in the country. The ANP workers will go today to the graves of Shuhada to offer fateha and lay floral wreaths. As many as 285 policemen had lost lives in different incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 1970 till 1999 but the number increased manifold from 2000 to 2019 when 1430 police officers and cops were martyred in suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killings and ambushes. The years from 2007 till 2014 proved to be the worst when hundreds of senior and junior cops were attacked in the province, particularly Peshawar. The worst year for police in KP was 2009 when 207 policemen, including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks. According to KP police record, 28 cops were martyred in different attacks in the province in 2006 and the number raised to 107 in 2007, 176 in 2008, 207 in 2009, 101 in 2010 and 148 in 2011.

Those who were martyred during the last almost 13 years included two additional inspectors general of police, Ashraf Noor and Safwat Ghayur, two deputy inspectors general of police Malik Saad and Abid Ali, six superintendents of police and 20 acting SPs or DSPs and a large number of junior officers. The attacks on police and other forces have recorded a decrease over the last almost six years.