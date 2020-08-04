Eid celebrated in KP with religious fervour

PESHAWAR: Eidul Azha was celebrated in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday like elsewhere in the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid congregations were arranged in all major cities and towns by observing social distancing and following other precautionary measures to contain the spread of the fast-travelling coronavirus which has hit the country and a vast region of the world.

The main Eid congregation was arranged at the Eidgah on the Charsadda Road. Maulana Muhammad Ismail led the prayers. The congregations were also held at other major mosques such as Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Gunj Ali Khan, Delawer Khan, Qasim Ali Khan and Sunehri Masjid. The people were at proper distances from one and other. They were seen donning facemasks as precautionary measures to be safe from Covid-19, which has claimed over 5,986 lives and infected over 280,248 people in the country so far. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Azha.

They sought Allah mercy against coronavirus and offered special dua for the eternal peace of the people who have died from the coronavirus. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan celebrated Eidul Azha in Peshawar. He offered the Eid prayer at the mosque in the Governor’s House. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai also accompanied the chief minister. After offering the Eid prayer, the people were seen sacrificing animals. The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar had cancelled the leaves of its staff to lift the remains of the sacrificial animals. They used heavy machinery and loaders to perform their duty during the festival. The KP government had already announced to mark the festival with simplicity keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic. The government through the district administrations had taken special measures to make the people observe safety guidelines to protect themselves from Covid-19. No fairs were allowed this time at public places. People were barred from recreation spots such as Shahi Bagh, Chacha Younas Family Park in Panj Teerath and other parks. Police had been deployed for the purpose. The Eidul Azha festival was also marked in other parts of the province as well with zeal.