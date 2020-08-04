close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Woman body found in canal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

LAHORE:A body of a woman was recovered from the canal near Tajpura U-turn here on Monday. Some locals spotted the body and informed the police. The body was removed to mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Body found in drain: A 35-year-old man was recovered dead from LOS drain in wee hours of Saturday. The man identified as Hamid had slipped and fell into the drain on Friday night. Police handed over the body to the family.

