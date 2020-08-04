LHC orders release of kiln workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday ordered the release of five kiln workers, including a woman and two children. Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by Rafaqat Ali for the release and production of the workers in the court. Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from a brick kiln in Sheikhupura district.