Pakistan’s destination is Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday unveiled an aggressive action plan to observe the first anniversary of India's illegal action in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on August 5 last by holding worldwide rallies, solidarity marches, renaming of an inter-provincial highway, introducing special postal stamps with hard-hitting depictions and holding a parliamentary session.

Describing the whole chart of activities planned for the day in a media briefing here, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as the whole Kashmiri leadership was under detention, Pakistan would forcefully raise their voice globally until Kashmiris got their right to self-determination.

He said Yaum-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 to highlight the illegal Indian action on August 5, 2019 of changing the special constitutional status of IOJ&K by holding solidarity walks throughout the country to be joined by the top political leadership.

Qureshi said the government had decided to rename the Kashmir Highway, which connected the Federal Capital with Kashmir and other provinces, after Srinagar.

“We are looking at Srinagar. That is our destination,” he remarked.

He said the parliamentarians and the foreign media would be taken to the Line of Control to engage them with the residents there, who had long been suffering the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in violation of the ceasefire.

He said a special postal stamp would be issued on the day to highlight the Indian aggression and human rights abuses by depicting a minor sitting over the body of his slain grandfather killed by the Indian troops in Sopore town in early July.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had committed to play the role of Kashmir’s ambassador, would make a historic address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after a solidarity walk also to be joined by the AJK president and prime minister in Muzaffarabad.

Besides solidarity walks across the country to be led by the political leadership regardless of the political divide, a one-minute silence would also be observed at 10 am after blaring of sirens, he added. The foreign minister said the government would enhance its diplomatic outreach on the day by writing letters to the United Nations Secretary General and world leaders, besides interactions of the prime minister and himself with the international media.

“Publication of special op-eds in the foreign media, special campaigns through print, electronic and especially social media, and presentation of a memo to the UN representative have also been planned,” he added.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz appealed to the masses to observe Yaume Istehsal on August 5 in a befitting manner so that India could realize that its illegal actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be tolerated anymore.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the United Nations General Assembly last year had imbued a new spirit to the Kashmiris freedom struggle.

“The nation has reinvigorated its solidarity with the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

He said Pakistan had redesigned its concept of solidarity with Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz said the government was committed to making all-out efforts for resolution of Kashmir dispute and the day was not far off when Kashmiris would get rid of the Indian subjugation.

He asked the media to highlight all aspects of the Kashmir dispute, including the ongoing gross human rights violations by Indian occupation forces.

Moeed Yusuf said President Dr Arif Alvi would lead a walk in Islamabad to be followed by his media interaction to highlight the Kashmiris' cause.