Man accused of killing wife

MANSEHRA: A man has allegedly killed his wife over a domestic issue in Kanat area of Khaki, police said.

The body was taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, wherefrom it was handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities. According to the doctor, the slain woman had received a bullet in her chest, which proved to be fatal. The crime was committed on Thursday. Mohammad Ramazan, while lodging a first information report with police, stated that his brother-in-law Mohammad Usman used to torture his sister Abida Bibi. He alleged that his brother-in-law, with the help of his brother, killed his sister. The police after lodging the FIR arrested the accused. Meanwhile, Torghar district police finalised Eid security plan. The police would be deployed outside mosques and all entry and exit points would completely be checked through force deployment.