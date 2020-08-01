Sindh governor admits parts of Karachi get flooded in every monsoon

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the low-lying areas of Karachi get flooded every year during monsoon, exposing people to needless misery and a permanent solution must be found to resolve the complex recurring civic problem. He highlighted the government’s resolve to restore Karachi to its glorious” Uroos-ul-Bilad” status.

The governor said this on Friday while chairing a top-level meeting on problems of Karachi here at the Governor’s House. It was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Chairman of National Disaster Management Auuthority Lt General Muhammad Afzal, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other officials. The meeting discussed problems faced by the people of Karachi during recent rains, city’s drainage system and de-silting of the storm drains. The participants of the meeting were also given a briefing by the NDMA chairman on the civic issues.

The Sindh governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned about Karachi and has approved a summary approving measures to permanently address the problems of Karachi. He said the federal government would never abandon the people of Karachi and is working towards a vision to develop Karachi keeping in view its economic and commercial importance. He said that the Pakistan Army, NDMA, and Frontier Works’ Organization have joined hands to carry out sanitation work in the city.

Meanwhile, the Sindh governor also chaired a meeting of the Karachi-based PTI MNAs and discussed sanitation issues of the city and the measures needed to resolve the serious recurring civic problems. The governor said that the PM took personal interest in resolving the problems of the city and it was imperative for the government to revive the city’s hustle and bustle.Earlier, the Sindh governor held a one-on-one meeting with the NDMA chairman and discussed with him the sanitary situation of the city and measures to resolve them.