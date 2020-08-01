Boy playing in street electrocuted

LAHORE:An eight-year old boy was electrocuted in the limits of Shahdara Police Station on Friday. The boy named Numan was playing in the street where he touched the electricity wire. He received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police handed over the body to the family.

IG: IG Punjab said that it was necessary to strictly implement SOPs devised for prevention of corona during Eid festival. He said that special focus should be on SOPs devised especially for cattle markets, Eid prayers and social gatherings, while use of sanitizer and face masks must be ensured so that citizens and their families may be protected, he added.

He said that around 1,700 officers of Punjab police were affected by corona and 17 embraced martyrdom. In addition to it, 1,600 among 1,700 affected officers had recovered and joined their duties. Whereas 100 officers were still under treatment, he added. He wished Eid greetings to all citizens and police officers.

Eid gifts: Eid gifts were distributed among the families of all martyrs of Punjab Police across the province, following the instructions of IG Punjab.

IG Punjab himself met with the families of the martyrs at central police office and gave them Eid gifts while he directed the regional and district police officers to deliver special gifts to the families of the martyrs of their regions and districts before Eid. Implementing this, senior police officers in all the districts visited the homes of the martyrs and delivered Eid gifts to their heirs. IG Punjab directed senior officers in all districts to spend some time on Eid day with the families of martyrs.

firing case: A cable operator along with 20 to 25 armed accomplices opened fire at the place of his counterpart on Jalal Din Road, Mozang, on Friday. Police have yet to register a case.

Cable operator Amir got infuriated when he came to know that his worker was manhandled by his opponent Shahid. He along with 20 to 25 accomplices carrying sophisticated weapons reached the place of Shahid on bikes and allegedly opened . The armed men fired over 100 shots, as a result of which, windowpanes of a shop owned by Moeed, nephew of Shahid, smashed and a buffalo was injured. The passersby had to run for their lives. A police official visited the shop of Moeed prior to the firing and asked his brother Osama to close the shop and leave the place. Osama said that the armed bikers had come there shortly after his departure and opened fire. He said that he had nothing to do with the dispute between his uncle Shahid and his opponent Amir.

The SHO Mozang visited the crime scene in the afternoon and collected details of the incident. However, no FIR was registered until filing of this report.