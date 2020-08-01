Country on path to rapid development, prosperity: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said the country was on the path to rapid development and prosperity with significant improvement in the stock market and major achievements in the tax collection target.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making serious efforts for the development of the country and despite the coronavirus pandemic he had been able to rescue the beloved homeland from a difficult situation. Abdul Aleem Khan said the first month of the new financial year was a clear sign of significant improvement and tax collection of Rs 57 billion in July alone was the best performance, says a handout.

He said that significant progress was also made in the construction sector as 40 industries related to the sector were being developed, which would accelerate the wheel of the economy, provide employment opportunities to people and stabilise the situation in the country. “Imran Khan’s vision is to make Pakistan the best possible place for which longlasting and stable policies would be implemented in all sectors,” he added. The next three years would lead the country towards development and improvement, he said and added the present government would come up to the expectations of people by fulfilling its promises made during the general election.