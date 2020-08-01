No merit

This refers to the news story, 'PEF new chairman is matriculate" (July 30), it should not come as a shocking surprise. In January this year, the PTI government had appointed a matriculate as the Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The only qualification both the persons possess is that of being the MPA in their respective provinces.

The irony, however, is that the Board of Governors of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has, through consensus, elected the chairman. The government of Punjab rightly claims that it "continuously seeks innovative solutions that can help improve the quality of education". The apathetic situation speaks volumes about the lack of meritocracy so much trumpeted by the rulers. On the other side, it is also a sad reflection on the importance the government attaches to promoting education.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad