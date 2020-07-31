MWM terms new Punjab Assembly bill unconstitutional

Terming the Tahaffuz Bunyad-e-Islam Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly as unconstitutional, leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Thursday said that in the presence of the Constitution of Pakistan, there was no need for enacting such a controversial law.

Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, the MWM Sindh secretary general, said the Shia community had rejected the controversial legislation outright and it viewed the bill as an attempt to impose the views of one sect forcibly on the others.

“We believe that the passing of the bill from the Punjab Assembly is a conspiracy to make the country a sectarian state,” he said. He added that before approving the bill, Punjab Assembly members did not consult with Shia and Sunni scholars.

The MWM leader said the Paigham-e-Pakistan document prepared a while ago by the government with complete support of religious scholars, was a key to eliminate all sorts of terrorism in the country.