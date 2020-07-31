close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Pervaiz Elahi, Liaquat Baloch discuss new bill

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

LAHORE:A delegation of Jamaat-i-Islami headed by its Secretary General Liaquat Baloch called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Thursday.

On this occasion, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present. The JI delegation included Fareed Piracha, Khwaja Salahuddin, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Zikrullah Mujahid and Muhammad Javaid Kasuri. Liaquat Baloch asked for continuing the consultation process on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill. Pervaiz Elahi said the process for consultation with Ulema of all schools of thought was continued.

Latest News

More From Lahore