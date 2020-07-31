Pervaiz Elahi, Liaquat Baloch discuss new bill

LAHORE:A delegation of Jamaat-i-Islami headed by its Secretary General Liaquat Baloch called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Thursday.

On this occasion, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present. The JI delegation included Fareed Piracha, Khwaja Salahuddin, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Zikrullah Mujahid and Muhammad Javaid Kasuri. Liaquat Baloch asked for continuing the consultation process on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill. Pervaiz Elahi said the process for consultation with Ulema of all schools of thought was continued.