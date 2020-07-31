Rickshaw driver robs woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A rickshaw drive and his accomplice Thursday robbed an elderly woman of Rs35,000 in cash which she had kept to buy a sacrificial animal.
The victim, Razia, said that she was returning home from Ichhra after seeing her relatives in a rickshaw. On the way, an unidentified man who appeared to be in his mid-thirties took a lift. The driver took a U-turn saying that he would drop the man and then take her to her destination. At a deserted location near Harbancepura graveyard, they pulled out a handgun, hurled life threats and asked her to give them her valuables. She handed them over Rs35,000 which she had kept with her to buy a sacrificial animal. She has asked police high-ups for provision of justice to her.
Youth injured in accident: A 22-year-old youth was injured in a road accident near Ferozewala on Thursday. The victim, identified as Shahbaz, was going on a bike when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit his bike. As the result, he suffered injuries and was removed hospital.
Murdered man identified: A 35-year-old man who was murdered two days back in Kasur has been identified. The victim has been identified as Sheikh Naveed, a resident of Akhari Mint near Shalamar Garden, Lahore. Unidentified persons had shot him dead. Police have registered a case.
cylinder blast: A 20-year-old youth suffered burns in a fire erupted due a gas cylinder blast in a cylinder shop near University of Engineering and Technology gate No. 1 in the area of Garhi Shahu on Thursday. The victim, Waleed Khan, son of Roshan Khan, was inside the shop when a cylinder exploded with a bang. Resultantly, he sustained burns. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The incident created panic in the locality.
