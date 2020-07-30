Section-144 imposed in Mardan

MARDAN: District administration has imposed section-144, banning illegal cattle markets, an official said on Wednesday.

Briefing media, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano said that to contain Covid-19, the district administration has established a modern cattle market in Chamter area, where the visitors are bound to follow the SOPs.

She added that the district administration had installed water tanks and canopies for shelter at various places and also ensured presence of retailers of facemasks to ensure availability of the commodity.

She said that traffic police were also deployed for managing traffic at modern cattle market. She appealed to the masses to spend Eidul Azha in a simple manner at homes and avoid going to crowded places.