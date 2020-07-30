‘Pakistan’s patience is not unlimited in face of provocations’

Islamabad : The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has been acting like a very responsible state in face all kind of provocations but India and the world must realize that our patience and control is not unlimited.

“As the Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated in the UN General Assembly that: ‘any attempt to undermine our sovereignty, posing any existential threat would lead to a response the impact of which will not be confined to this region alone. The world will see the consequences.’

“But we are a responsible state and hope that world will intervene before Modi’s madness may tip the things over and beyond salvage,” Dr Moeed Yousaf said.

The SAPM was interacting with the Press Attaches and the representatives of foreign media based in Islamabad at a special interactive session organized by the External Publicity (EP) Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here Wednesday afternoon.

He said that having failed to break the resolve of Kashmiri people in IHK, now the Indians have resorted to spread a propaganda that Pakistan has abandoned them.

“But it should be clearly understood that Pakistan will never, ever going to leave people of Kashmir alone. We have stood with them, we are standing with them and we will continue to stand with them till the time the world give them their right to self-determination as was promised to them 70 years ago through a fair and independent plebiscite,” Dr Moeed Yousus said.

“What is of utmost urgent is to prevent the human rights violations unleashed by illegal Indian occupation forces who are killing, maiming, torturing Kashmiri children, men and brutally raping helpless Kashmiri women as the world is watching in silence,

“This is big challenge to the world conscience and what we are asking the world media to at least raise their voice and let the people know as to what is going on inside IHK. We want the UN and the world human rights organizations to help prevent these blatant and brutal human rights violations against helpless Kashmiri men, women and children,” the SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf said.

The world must tell India to immediately release the Kashmiri political leadership who have been detained for many, many years now, release thousands of young boys and men who have been picked up by Indian occupation forces and their families don’t their whereabouts, immediately stop human rights violation, lift the curfew imposed since August 5, 2019, and reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A to restore Kashmir’s original position, a disputed region according to the UN Resolutions.

He said that under Modi’s ‘Hindutva doctrine’, India has become a serious threat to the peace and stability for the whole region and if the world does not intervene now security of smaller nations in the region will be in peril.

The Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Durrani, in his ‘vote of thanks’ said that Pakistan can never leave the issue of Kashmir remain unresolved and will never stop helping and supporting people of Kashmir at all forums.

He said that the Government of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir are only demanding what has been promised in the UN Resolutions and now, in face of the growing hegemonic designs being aggressively pursued by India under Modi regime, it has become even more important to resolve these issues on urgent basis.

The Director-General, EP Wing, Saeed Javed and other senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.