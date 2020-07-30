Haris tests negative but not to join Pak squad

LAHORE: Pacer Haris Rauf has finally tested negative for Covid-19 but will not be joining the national squad for their upcoming tour of England as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has replaced him with fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

Rauf, after undergoing the test for the umpteenth time, finally appeared virus-free but not in time to be sent to England.

Earlier, Amir had excused himself from the tour due to the expected birth of his daughter but with Rauf testing positive repeatedly and no imminent sign of improvement, team management made the swap.