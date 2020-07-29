Assets, money-laundering case: Hamza judicial remand extended for 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended for 14 days judicial remand of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case.

Hamza was not produced before the court due to COVID-19 situation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Tuesday approved a reference against the Shahbaz family related to assets beyond means and money-laundering charges, which is likely to be filed in the court in the next few days.

NAB took more than a year to conclude reference against the Shahbaz family.

According to NAB investigation, the Bureau had issued orders for freezing 23 properties belonging to Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, over allegations that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering.

According to the Bureau, an investigation against Shahbaz, Hamza, Suleman and others revealed that Shahbaz acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani. Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore’s Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA.

Furthermore, the Bureau had frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot.

In May, NAB had forwarded a Rs7 billion money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and their family members including Hamza to the NAB chairman for filing it in an accountability court. It was approved by NAB chairman on Tuesday.