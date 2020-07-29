First Comstech exhibition of artificial intelligence to commence on August 4

Islamabad: The purpose of the ‘1st Comstech Showcasing of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Products and Services: AI and IoT for Pakistan, is to foster interest in Science, Technology, and Innovation and to popularize the field of artificial intelligence among the youth of Pakistan, stimulating their interest in the sphere of innovation, and in high-tech areas of technology.

This national exhibition will be a unique platform for innovators, technology developers, and service providers, who are eager and ready to share experience and professional skills with end users to appreciate the importance of this field and foster linkages for development in national economic growth, informed Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, while addressing a press briefing on the “1st Comstech Showcasing of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Products and Services: AI and IoT for Pakistan, to be held on August 4 to 5, 2020 at Comstech Secretariat Islamabad, is being organised by Comstech, CARE (Pvt) Ltd., MoST and MoITT.

The national showcasing is designed to promote projects and innovations in the realm of AI and allied technologies. It is a showcasing of next generation technologies, solutions and strategies from all over Pakistan, to provide an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI and allied technologies in Pakistan. The event will provide the opportunity to network with relevant ministries, industry R&D organizations, academia, strategic organizations and peers. This two-day event will be open for the general public and potential customers to visit, Coordinator General, Comstech informed.

Artificial Intelligence is the most promising field in the next generation Information Technology and has the potential to boost the national economy in several areas, and enhance exports to many folds. Countries around the globe are strategising to take maximum benefit from AI, Dr. Iqbal mentioned. Under the patronage of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan is emerging as a major global player in this technology by aligning with the global future demands, training its human resource with valuable skills in IT, providing enabling environment to boost digital economy, increasing IT exports, and assisting in the creation of knowledge based jobs, noted by Coordinator General, COMSTECH.

The Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary on behalf of the organising committee, invited the general public to visit this mega event. Thirty organizations from public and private sectors will display their products in diverse sectors including agriculture, health, and automation, informed Mr. M. Aamir, Project Director, CARE, while addressing the briefing.

There is a great potential in Pakistan to excel, we have talent, we have hardworking human resources, we just need to synergize our efforts, start joint initiatives and showcase results, stressed Dr. Tariq Masood, Adviser MoST. He appreciated COMSTECH’s efforts in this regard.