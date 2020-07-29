Child art competition ends

LAHORE:The 9th annual National Child Art Competition organised by The Little Art which transformed into an online competition due to the Covid-19 outbreak concluded with a thought-provoking collection of artworks created by brilliant young students across the country.

As a response to Little Art’s call, nearly 3500 children and youth from age 3 to 24 submitted artworks, digital designs, photos and stories online. All the entries are published on social media, but 24 winners in all age groups are going to be announced through Public Choice Award and Jury’s Choice Award.

A curated exhibition of artworks will be presented on Google Cultural Institute, which is a prestigious platform for art exhibitions and museums showcase. The institute will host the exhibition of the artworks and preserve creative expressions of young artists with the credits and complete information of artists for future. The Little Art Director Shoaib Iqbal said; “It gives us great pleasure to know that we are going to preserve the response work of children and youth with Google Cultural Institute. Our call had an amazing response from all over Pakistan, and we are looking at an amazing exhibition that will be developed.”