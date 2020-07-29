CM Usman Buzdar pays surprise visit to different areas without protocol, security

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol or security late Tuesday night for three hours.

During the visit, he telephonically directed the deputy commissioner to shift people found sleeping in a park near Liberty to a shelter home. The CM also reviewed the steps taken for implementation of smart lockdown and, while expressing indignation over the presence of garbage in some areas, telephonically directed the LWMC officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

The CM talked to confined accused and reprimanded the officials over poor sanitary conditions during raids at Mughalpura and Shadman police stations. He directed for improving cleanliness and enquired the visitors about their problems. He put up questions to front desk staff about the confined accused and flicked through the daily work register besides checking attendance.

Later, the CM inspected a shelter home near the city's railway station and questioned the inmates about their problems and the facilities provided to them. They expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and other amenities. Solving citizens’ problems is the responsibility of the government and I will continue to conduct such inspections to know about the problems of people, the CM stated.

security: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review Eidul Azha related arrangements.

The CM directed foolproof security arrangements for protecting the life and property of citizens. Security of Eid congregations should be ensured at every cost, he added and made it clear that any violation of SOPs will not be tolerated in cattle markets and directed action in case of violation. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements of cattle markets should be ensured along with the smooth flow of traffic around such markets, he said.

He directed that best cleanliness arrangements be ensured on Eid. The CM asserted that solid waste management companies, as well as the local government department, should ensure zero-waste management on the occasion of Eid.

The Punjab government has decided to set up a control room at Punjab Local Government Board for the monitoring of cleanliness arrangements, he said. He directed that best cleanliness arrangements be ensured in the whole of the province and citizens’ complaints be immediately redressed. The garbage and animal waste should be properly disposed of, the CM said.

I will go to the field to personally monitor the ground situation, he added. The best arrangements should be made and Commissioners and DCs should personally monitor cleanliness arrangements so that societal transformation should be visible to everyone, he said.