Federal govt not interested in containing locusts, Covid-19: Ismail Rahu

SUKKUR: The Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the federal government has miserably failed to cooperate with provincial governments, especially the Sindh government to contain the scourge of the locust swarms. While talking to media persons after visiting locust-hit areas in Tharparkar region, the agriculture minister said the locusts attack may cause havoc in Sindh in the coming days. He said Sindh had already informed the federal government to provide at least 100 vehicles and aircraft to overcome any untoward situation. He said Imran Khan-led federal government was least interested in containing the spread of Covid-19 and the locusts attacks, especially in eight districts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas.