Sadiq Sanjrani refers resolution to declare Friday as weekly off to Senate body

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday referred a resolution, recommending declaring Friday as weekly holiday to the House Business Advisory Committee on finding a difference of opinion on this count.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq read out his resolution and asked had Pakistan’s economy since Sunday was declared holiday while in most Muslim countries Friday was a weekly holiday. He added this would also enable maximum number of people to offer Juma prayers, having no official work to do.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on the occasion that there was no concept of holiday in Islam and added that the decision to leave was taken Sunday in view of the economic outlook of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Ali Mohammad said that most of the holidays in the world are on Sundays but if they are on Fridays, then religious, economic activities are affected on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To this, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said that it had been asked to go spread out and seek sustenance after offering Friday prayers, there was no concept of restriction in Islam. He remarked, “The world's business is closed on Saturdays and Sundays”. He pointed out that the ‘countries to which our economy was connected have a holiday on Sunday’.

Later, the Senate chairman referred the matter to the House Business Advisory Committee. It was perhaps a unique happening in parliamentary history that while voting on a bill, 21 senators abstained, six voted against it and three voted for it and hence it was rejected. MQM’s Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh rose to seek permission for consideration of his bill, seeking to amend the Islamabad Consumers Protection Act, 1995, already having been cleared by the House committee concerned.

Minister Ali Muhammad opposed the bill and the chair twice sought voice vote and then went for head count to decide its fate. The House also unanimously adopted a resolution lauding the selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices of APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for the right of self-determination of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The House lauded his unwavering commitment, dedication, perseverance and leadership and his role in exposing Indian atrocities, suppressive measures and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The Senate also expressed concern over Syed Ali Shah Gilani's continued unjustified house arrest in frail health at the age of 90 years. The resolution called on the government to name the proposed 'Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies' near Prime Minister House in Islamabad as 'Syed Ali Shah Gilani University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies'. It called upon the government to confer the highest Civil Award 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' to Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his life-long services and sacrifices for the just and fair settlement of Kashmir issue in the light of UN resolutions, and the right of self-determination duly recognised by international law.

Speaking on his motion regarding circular debt, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that the power sector circular debt had crossed Rs2000 billion mark and due to it, the country’s energy security was under threat. He said that while on one hand, electricity tariff was being increased and side by side, the circular debt also going up. “Instead, it should have come down,” he insisted. He alleged the power companies’ performance had been very poor and Nepra had failed to protect consumers.

Responding to it, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said that the government had given an integrated and competitive energy plan. He added after getting it approved from CCI on August 06, it would be notified. He blamed the past government for their wrong policies, which relied on imported fuel instead of opting for alternative energy resources.

He talked about a number of measures being taken to streamline the entire sector and said that unlike the past governments, the present government was going carefully for cheaper options. He claimed the past wrong policies had left Rs330 billion circular debt in gas sector.