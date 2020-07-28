Ajoka stages first-ever online play

LAHORE: Ajoka presented the first-ever online theatre play. Live-streamed on Facebook the play was produced on Zoom social media platform. The play “Manto Online“, an adaptation of Ajoka’s acclaimed Manto Nirvaan Nadeem and presented by Ajoka’s acting class students.

This was an experimental production in which actors from various cities, including Lahore, Karachi, and Houston, Texas participated via Zoom app. Despite the limitations, the play gave the feel of live theatre. The production received massive applause on Facebook and YouTube. The actors expressed their gratitude for the Ajoka Institute and director Nirvaan Nadeem.

Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem appreciated the hard work and creativity of the students and announced that Ajoka would develop the online theatre format. Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said Ajoka Theatre was working on a new play developed for online format.

The cast of the play included Feza Farooq, Usama Shah, Jahanzeb Khan, Jawad Tariq, Ahmad Ali, Saad Syed, Asad and Anam Jalil. “Manto Online” is available for viewing on Ajoka’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.