Saga of alleged corruption in SALU Khairpur

SUKKUR: The saga of alleged corruption in Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur was foiled after a letter was written to CBC director to maintain Bilawal Bhutto Park that generated millions and the amount was misappropriated. Reports said the divisional forest officer Khairpur had written a letter to the director of Center for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC) to maintain and look after the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park in Khairpur, who refused his request telling him that he was not the competent authority to do so as he had no idea regarding the finances of the park. Meanwhile, the office of DFO informed that a retired officer of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ali Bakhsh Junejo, was currently looking after the finances and other affairs of the park.

The sources said Ali Junejo had allegedly transferred Rs2 million into a secret account of Syed Adeel Shah. The money was generated from the park. The sources said the university authority has also been utilising park’s income for the payment of salaries of university’s employees. Furthermore, the major chunk of Ehsaas scholarship amount was used in the payments of salaries too. They said the HEC had provided Rs5 million to CBC SALU Khairpur for plantation but the grant was also allegedly misappropriated.