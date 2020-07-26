Process of change has started: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the process of change in the country has started from the top with a clear reduction in corruption in the last two years. Speaking on the completion of two years of PTI government, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that those who came to power did not set up private factories nor did they rewarded their relatives from the national treasury or formed a royal family. Prime Minister Imran Khan saved crores of rupees of the national exchequer by not setting up camp offices and did not spend public money on his private foreign trips like the previous rulers, said the Punjab senior minister.

He said that July 25 was memorable as the people of the country had given a clear mandate on that day in favour of change through the power of vote and by electing Imran Khan as prime minister

Abdul Aleem Khan said money-laundering was stopped in the last two years, and taxpayers' money was spent on development of the country. The PTI government laid the foundation of a new Pakistan in the last two years, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite financial and other difficulties in the last two years, the country moved forward. He said that global epidemic like coronavirus had been dealt in a better way by the present leadership in the country. He said Imran Khan's strategy to fight COVID-19 had proved right with the passage of time.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the last two years, kinship and family politics had not been promoted in the country. The provincial senior minister vowed, InshaAllah, the party manifesto would be implemented in the next three years to alleviate the problems of the people and move the country on path to development and prosperity.