PPP leader assails govt for crippling economy, unemployment

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister Rahimdad Khan on Saturday blasted the government ‘flawed’ policies, saying that the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.Talking to journalists at the Takhtbhai Press Club, the PPP leader said that people were faced with unbridled price-hike, kidnapping, unemployment due to the policies of incompetent rulers.

“The political opponents are being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of flour and sugar and other essentials,” he said, adding that the un-elected advisors and ministers having foreign nationalities had crippled the country’s economy.