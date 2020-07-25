Samsung launches two sets Galaxy A series A21s, A11

LAHORE: SAMSUNG continues to introduce new innovations in its lineup of Galaxy devices this 2020. Following the recent launches of the Galaxy A51 and A31, the tech brand is now introducing the new Galaxy A21s and A11.

The newest A-series encourages Gen Z to bring out their “awesome” and share it with the world, may it be about their passions, interests, or talents.Running on Android 10, both phones boast large high definition Infinity-O displays, massive battery power and amazing camera results.

The Galaxy A21s features a Quad-Camera setup with 48MP main to capture awesome memories in bright and vibrant details. It also has an 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens with a 123° field of vision that captures wider scenic views, a 2MP Depth Camera that gives a bokeh effect on photos, and a 2MP Macro Camera that captures the details of the subject. The device even has a 13MP front camera for picture perfect selfies.

The Galaxy A11, on the other hand, comes with a Triple-Rear Camera setup with a 13MP main that captures bright photos even in low light conditions. It is also equipped with a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 115° field of vision and a 2MP Depth Lens for an artistic blur on subjects.

The Galaxy device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with up to 32GB of memory as well as 2GB of RAM. Galaxy users can even enjoy going live all-day with its 4000mAh battery with 15W Fast-Charging support.****