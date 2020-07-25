SZABIST is offering 25pc scholarship to all programs

KARACHI: SZABIST recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardships for many students and families. To support those who have experienced financial disruptions because of COVID-19, SZABIST has increased its financial assistance budget significantly to meet the needs of highly affected students and families by the pandemic and lockdown.

This year due to the tough economic conditions, SZABIST is offering Need-Based Scholarship to all programs including Master programs.

To facilitate the students and follow the SOP’s set by the Government, SZABIST has completely digitized the scholarship process keeping in mind the safety of students and their families.***