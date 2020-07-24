Senate moved against son thrashing his mother

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) submitted in the Senate Secretariat a condemnation resolution on a gory incident, wherein a son thrashed his own mother. JI Amir Senator Sirajul Haq filed a resolution in the Senate Secretariat on July 22, 2020, condemning in the strongest terms the brutal treatment of his mother and sister by a disobedient son in Rawalpindi. The resolution refers to the Quranic verses, which lay so much emphasis on according utmost respect to one’s parents and bar children from even uttering a slight word, which may hurt them.—Correspondent