Fri Jul 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

Robbers steal Rs8.5m from car showroom in Jacobabad

National

SUKKUR: Robbers have allegedly stolen Rs8.5 million from a car showroom in Jacobabad. Reports said the robbers entered a car showroom of a local resident, Yaseen Lashari, after breaking its locks stole Rs8.5 million. SSP Jacobabad Tariq Nawaz said an investigation was underway, while the CCTV footages have been retrieved to identify the robbers.

