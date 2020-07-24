Nature-based solutions to socio-economic challenges advocated

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the adoption of nature-based solutions to various socio-economic, environmental challenges and ongoing global climate crisis through sustainable management and wise use of natural resources is the most viable way forward for attaining overall human and societal development while at the same time protecting the rapidly shrinking and strained natural resources.

“I urge the global community that instead of ruthlessly exploiting whatever nature provides, we must use the natural sources to achieve overall development of the mankind and sustainability of mother earth and the life it harbours, including rapidly depleting water, forest and wildlife resources,” he said told the launching ceremony for the ‘IUCN Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions’ here.

The IUCN Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions was launched virtually by the International Union for Conservation of Nature from Switzerland after a two-year in-depth consultations and development processes that involved over 1,000 experts, practitioners and policymakers of global repute from over 100 countries.

The IUCN Global NBS Standard tool is the first-ever set of benchmarks for nature-based solutions to global challenges.

“It is the first-ever tool, launched today that would surely help with the creation of robust, durable actions for deriving benefits for people and nature,” the premier's aide told participants from over 100 countries.

Malik Amin, who is also IUCN Vice President and Regional Councillor, said nature-based solutions provided a win-win solution not only for nature’s protection to address global changes such as climate change and biodiversity loss, but also serve as an effective tool for a green economic revival delivering direct benefits to the people.

He said Pakistan had implemented a post-COVID-19 “Green Stimulus” and it was no surprise that 75% of its focus was to utilise solutions that were based on natural resources through the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative and the Protected Areas Initiative.