Man arrested in murder case

Islamabad: The homicide unit of Islamabad Police has arrested a person who allegedly shot dead a shopkeeper in the limits of Industrial Area Police Station on July 14, 2020.

Abdullah Jan running a shop at Aziz Market near Weekly Bazaar was shot dead by unidentified persons on July 14, 2020 following which SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team to trace those involved in the murder. The police team working under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah, Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed and other worked hard and succeeded to arrest one of the accused Faizan, a resident of Rawalpindi.

Police team recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him while efforts have been accelerated to arrest the other accomplices of the accused.