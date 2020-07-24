Man arrested in murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The homicide unit of Islamabad Police has arrested a person who allegedly shot dead a shopkeeper in the limits of Industrial Area Police Station on July 14, 2020.
Abdullah Jan running a shop at Aziz Market near Weekly Bazaar was shot dead by unidentified persons on July 14, 2020 following which SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team to trace those involved in the murder. The police team working under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah, Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed and other worked hard and succeeded to arrest one of the accused Faizan, a resident of Rawalpindi.
Police team recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him while efforts have been accelerated to arrest the other accomplices of the accused.