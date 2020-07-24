Two Afghan refugees drown in Pehur canal

SWABI: Two Afghan refugees drowned in the Pehur canal on Thursday while swimming, said officials of the Rescue 1122 emergency service.

The officials said the two Afghans along with friends went to the canal for swimming to beat the heat.

They slipped into deep waters and drowned. The victims were identified as 21-year-old Sahar Gul and 18-year-old Rafiullah Khan.

Both hailed from Gandaf Refugees camp in Topi tehsil of the Swabi district. The Rescue 1122 team launched a search operation. The local divers also continued efforts but there was no clue to the victims till our going to the press.

The district administration had imposed a ban on swimming in the canal but the people violate the restriction as the police failed to implement the order. Several people have drowned in the canal since the advent of summer.