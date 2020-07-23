President asks provinces to ensure SOPs’ compliance during Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged upon all provinces to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha and during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram to control the spread of coronavirus.

During his visit to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the president said the disease was on downward trajectory, however stressed that sense of complacency needed to be avoided both by public and administration. The president lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions across the country.

He said the NCOC led from the front in the fight against pandemic from daily monitoring of the situation to capacity enhancement of health system and from establishing a credible database to better resource management and formulation of appropriate SOPs.