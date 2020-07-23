Foreign cloth seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Customs Squad seized Pakistani and foreign cloth from a local leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami of Buner district in Cantt Bazaar here on Wednesday.

Customs Inspector Ayan Khan and Superintendent Mazhar Illahi said that they had a prior information about the smuggling of Pakistani and foreign cloth through a double cabin pick-up. They said that they barricaded the Grand Trunk Road at Shobra Chowk to foil the smuggling bid. The officials added that the staff of Customs Squad signaled the vehicle for checking at Shobra Chowk on the GT Road. They claimed that the staff recovered huge quantity of Pakistani and foreign-made cloth from the vehicle.

A case was later registered against the JI Buner activist identified as Raj Wali under Customs Act and took the vehicle and cloth by the Customs department.