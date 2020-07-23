LHC orders CPO to recover mentally-retarded man

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Wednesday ordered the Multan City Police Officer (CPO) to recover a fifty-year-old mentally retarded man and produce him before the court. A woman had filed her plea with the LHC Multan bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood stating that her brother Ghulam Mehdi Shah had kidnapped his mentally retarded brother Murid Kazim as he is the owner of 106 kanal land. She said her brother wants to transfer the land in his name. The LHC ordered the Multan CPO to recover the man and produce him before the court.