FDE honours ICG student who topped SSC-II exams 2020

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Wednesday honoured Khunsha Nisha who topped federal board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II examination 2020.The official sources told APP that Khunsha Nisa was received by Director General FDE Syed Umair Ahmad, Principal ICG and senior officers.

FDE is extremely happy to announce it is a proud moment for the student, parents, and teachers, they added. It is to mention here that Khunsha Nisha a student of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6 has secured first position in Science Group and Overall with 1097 out of total 1100 marks.

She was presented with appreciation letter, shield and gift from FDE family. A cash award has also been announced for her which will be given by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.