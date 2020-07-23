Robber held

Rawalpindi : Inter-provincial robbers gang involved in dozens of robberies and attempt of murder instances in KP and Punjab was traced and located in Sadiqabad areas of Rawalpindi.

On tip of information, police contingent from District Attock raided at a house in the limits of Sadaiqabad Police station with assistance of Rawalpindi police here on Wednesday. The robbers seeing police opened fire and in exchange of fire one robber was injured while two other aides of the robbers fled away taking advantage of the congested area.

The detainee injured robber identified as Bukhta Khan and reportedly wanted to Attock police in scores of robberies in different areas of Attock and KP.

Police spokesperson stated that Rawalpindi police made joint operation with Attock Police team to arrest the robbers and crackdown is being made in the area to arrest other aides of the detainee robber.

The injured Bukhta Khan was rescued to hospital for medical legal arrangements and police making search operation in the area to detain other aides of the detainee robber.

Meanwhile, in another incident, in the area of Katarian, falling in the limits of New Town Police station, an accused robber was also injured in exchange of fire with Dolphin Police Squad.