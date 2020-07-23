Rs184m released for TDPs

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday released Rs184 million for the temporary displaced persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan tribal district.

A spokesman for the PDMA said the amount was regularly released to the TDPs from North Waziristan every month.

He added the PDMA had a verified list of 15,229 TDPs families who were waiting for their repatriation to their hometowns in North Waziristan.

PDMA Director General Pervez Khan Sabatkhel said that monthly allowance was a step to curtail the financial stress of the displaced people of North Waziristan.

The official said besides the monthly allowance, the PDMA in close coordination with World Food Programme (WFP) also provided food ration to TDP families on monthly basis.