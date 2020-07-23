Building plan online approval system inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash has inaugurated the building plan online approval system for public convenience in the construction sector in the province.

Briefing the media on the occasion, he said that it was the mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to create a conducive environment for business and investment in the country and significant steps were being taken in this regard.

In order to attract international investors to invest in Pakistan, easy rules and policies were being formulated, he added.

Kamran Bangash said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working on a priority basis to increase employment opportunities, adding that the provincial government had taken the online building plan approval system, which would further improve the construction sector.

He added that the maps of residential buildings could be obtained in 15 days while maps of commercial buildings could be obtained in a month.

He said that this would not only encourage the construction companies but also ensure that the construction work is carried out in an accurate manner as per the standards.

Kamran Bangash said that the World Bank prepares its report every year on business opportunities in which business activities in different countries were ranked after examining them from ten different aspects adding that in report published by the World Bank for the year 2020, Pakistan has got a lead of 28 places. He said the World Bank report was compiled after reviewing business opportunities and investment climate in 190 countries. Pakistan’s ranking shows that the government has provided an excellent environment for investment, he added.