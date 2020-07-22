FGEHA issues notices to allotees of Sector G-13

Islamabad :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has warned allottees of Sector G-13 of cancellation of allotment of their plots if they fail to clear ‘delay in construction charges’ within 15 days.

The allottees of the Sector G-13 who waited for 10 years till 2008 to see completion of development work in housing scheme of then housing foundation and now housing authority were also taken by surprise when they were informed through notices that per annum charges for delay in start of construction work have been increased by over four times. One of allottees who received the notice, questioned if the FGEHA is meant only for imposing fines, receiving built up charges for sector but it had failed to complete development work in Sector G-14 even after passage of over 15 years.

The delay charges which previously were less than Rs70 per square yards of plot size has now been increased to Rs250 per square yards per annum. An official of the housing foundation when contacted by ‘The News’ said the decision to impose delay charges was taken under clause 25 of the scheme by executive board of the housing foundation during the year 2016. However, delay charges would be effective from 2011 (three years after completion of development work).

The official said the executive board now has decided to increase charges to Rs250 per square yards per annum. As a result, an allottee owning seven marla plot would have to pay Rs50,000 annually to the authority which previously stood at Rs12,000 per year.

The official said the purpose behind imposing fine was to make people start construction activity on their plots As per clause 23 of the housing scheme, the authority also enjoys powers to issue order and taking every decision with regard to the scheme. But the allottees are annoyed as to why delay charges were increased and word of cancellation was used in the notice.