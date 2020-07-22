CM Mahmood Khan wants all uplift schemes approved in 3 months

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the departments to ensure formal approval of all development schemes reflected in the new Annual Developmental Programme (ADP) from the relevant forums within three months.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday, said a handout. The chief minister directed all the cabinet members to review the progress of their departments. He added that after three months period, he would himself review the individual progress of all the departments. Mahmood Khan directed all the cabinet members to project the two years performance of their respective departments by holding press conferences, asking the Information Department to issue a schedule of press conferences for all the departments.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the performance of the Food Department to achieve the set targets of wheat procurement, the chief minister directed the department to present a detailed report to the cabinet in its next meeting for the reasons as to why the targets of wheat procurement were not achieved.

He directed the relevant quarters to carry out homework for traffic management plan in Peshawar, raise forest guards and mineral guards in the province. Meanwhile, briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said the cabinet approved the release of wheat to flour mills of the province on the subsidized rates to fix the price of 20KG flour bag @ Rs.860 in the market.

He said the cabinet had approved a relief package for the construction sector with the aim to create maximum employment opportunity in the province further stating that under the package a waiver would be given in stamp duties in mutation fee of local councils thus providing a total relief of Rs04 b to the construction industry. The cabinet approved a waiver of one year in registration and license renewal fee of the registered hotels, restaurants, tour operators and travel agents to give relief to these sectors affected due to closure of the tourism sector in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Kamran Bangash said the cabinet endorsed the decision of handing over the government rest houses to Tourism Department. He said the cabinet accorded approval to necessary amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to regulate three-wheeler Quingqi rickshaws. The special assistant said the cabinet made it compulsory to write the word (Khatim-Un-Nabiyeen) with the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in all textbooks.