IHC directs HEC, ministry to address students’ grievances

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ministry of Education directing them to address the grievances of students pertaining to online classes and charging of extra fees by seven universities.

The court has sought replies from the respondents within seven days.

In their petition, the students complained that their universities were not implementing the HEC policies pertaining to online classes and fees. The students – belonging to the underdeveloped areas – cannot attend the online classes due to no internet facility.

The petition said the hostels had been closed due to coronavirus but the universities were still receiving fees against this facility. The students said they had no option but to return to their homes after the closure of hostels.