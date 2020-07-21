Heavy rain floods Lahore streets

LAHORE: Heavy rain lashed the provincial metropolis turning most of the localities into mini ponds here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thick black clouds covered the city skies in the evening which later resulted in urban flooding in various areas, including Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Muslim Town, Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Islampura, Mughalpura, Dharampura, Ichhra, Gulberg, Kahna, Chungi, Mozang and etc. As per Wasa officials, 44mm rain was recorded at Johar Town, 36mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 29mm at Pani Wala Talab, 28mm at Farooqabad, 27mm at Iqbal Town and Chowk Nakhuda, 25mm at Samanabad, 23mm at Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk, 22mm at Tajpura, 30mm at Jail Road, 13mm at upper mall, 12mm at Nishtar Town, 6mm at airport and 5mm at Mughalpura.