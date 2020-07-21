Drug-peddler, absconder held

The police arrested an absconder involved in the killing of three persons last year and drug-peddler in the City area, police said on Monday.

A press release said acting on a tip-off, a police party of the City Police Station headed by ASI Shaqatullah raided a house in Mohallah Gul Waliabad and arrested an outlaw identified as Khalid Khan for allegedly killing three persons on July 2, 2019, near a scrap shop in the Main Bazaar. Meanwhile, a drug-peddler, Abdul Latif, was also arrested in another raid in the same mohallah and 530 gram of heroin seized from him.