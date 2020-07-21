‘Drug trafficking challenging issue’

Islamabad: 2020: Controlling illicit drug trafficking is one of the major and challenging issues for the international community as it significantly damages the society and provides financing to terrorist groups. said Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori.

"The government of Japan has continuously supported countries including Pakistan in their efforts to fight against this menace. In this regard, the government of Japan has provided assistance worth USD 6.5 million to ANF to strengthen border security against illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime," he said in a message.

He said he was deeply saddened and grieved over the loss of precious human lives in this act of terrorism in Balochistan and offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have suffered injuries, he said.

While appreciating the continuous efforts made by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for preventing distribution of illegal drugs in Pakistan, Ambassador MATSUDA paid glowing tributes to the martyred ANF personnel for sacrificing their lives and their contribution towards the realization of a greater cause of rooting-out the menace of illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Ambassador MATSUDA said the Government of Japan has been also supporting various projects of counter-terrorism amounting to more than USD 137 million. He said Japan will continue supporting Pakistan's fight against illicit drug trafficking as well as terrorism in the future.