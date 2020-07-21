Six alleged RAW operatives remanded to police for two weeks

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Monday remanded six suspects to the custody of police for interrogation over their alleged planning for acts of terrorism in Karachi and connections with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attackers.

Sherhan, Karim Bukhsh, Dilshad, Moran Khan, Dur Khan and Ameer Bukhsh have been remanded to police for two weeks in cases pertaining to the recovery of illegal weapons and explosives from their possession.

Last week West Zone SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had claimed to have foiled a major terrorist activity in the city following the arrest of these six men who had allegedly been working for the Indian spy agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

According to Janwari, the suspects had been backed by RAW, which had been providing them with training, logistics and financial support. The officer said the suspects had been running an armed campaign against Pakistan under the banner of ‘Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar’.

He said the suspects had wanted to target key installations in the city, pointing out that bombs and other explosive materials and weapons had been found on them. He added that their banned outfit had been operating out of Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Balochistan and the country’s financial capital Karachi.

SSP Janwari said that foreign spy agencies, particularly India’s RAW, had been found involved in the recent wave of terrorism in the country, and that these foreign spy agencies had been using nationalist parties to create unrest and carry out terror activities while targeting sensitive installations.

“It is also confirmed that hostile intelligence agencies are also engaged in planning terror activities to sabotage peace in Pakistan and to disrupt the CPEC project, and they are using terrorists of nationalist parties to carry out attacks on intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies and their installations.”