Abid Ali survives injury scare

KARACHI: Pakistan’s opener Abid Ali has been deemed fit after being injured during a practice game in Derby, England. Abid was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon.

Abid showed no symptom of concussion but underwent a precautionary CT scan which showed he was okay. Abid, who was rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet when batsman Haider Ali flicked a delivery by Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday (tomorrow).”